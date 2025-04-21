What Kind Of Movies Does Kanopy Have Available & Is The Streaming Service Actually Free?

If you're looking for a streaming alternative that's easy on the wallet, you may be eligible for Kanopy — an app that offers plenty of movies and TV shows and won't cost you a dime. Kanopy is an on-demand streaming platform similar to Netflix, Hulu, and the like — but that's pretty much where the similarities end. The company, which was founded in 2008, is the 21st-century way to rent videos from your local library. If you're old enough, you may remember what that was like, going to the branch nearest you and checking out VHS tapes or DVDs just like you would library books before returning them a few days or weeks later. Kanopy also pairs with certain university libraries, as well.

In order to use Kanopy, you'll need an active library card or student ID for an eligible branch. Once you sign up with your library card, you'll have access to the app. Because Kanopy is geared toward library users, you'll find a lot of educational titles and documentaries that can be useful for research projects or personal learning. Kanopy also partners with The Great Courses, which includes college lectures and other educational materials.

However, there are a bunch of movies and TV shows available that are geared more toward entertainment purposes. If you use the best major streaming services to watch Hollywood blockbusters and action movies, and haven't signed up with Kanopy because you're expecting an elitist app that only has "Masterpiece Theater" and Jean-Luc Godard films, then you could be missing out on some of the same fun movies you'd need to pay for on other platforms.

