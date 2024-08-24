The 4 Best Streaming Services For Movie Buffs

Whether you're into streaming services or protect your DVDs and Blu-Rays like they are your children, Criterion's name is one that is sure to grab your attention. Since its founding in 1984, the company has been a game changer in the home media field with their revolutionary practices in film restoration, bonus features, and audio commentary tracks.

Advertisement

The beloved Criterion Collection has become revered by film buffs the world over, giving prestigious classic and contemporary films the home media release they deserve. With such a reputation for delivering the best LaserDiscs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays the world over, it should be no wonder that the company would bring its legendary lineup to the digital realm with The Criterion Channel.

While having only been around for a little more than half a decade, officially launching in March 2019 following past partnerships with the short-lived Hulu Plus and FilmStruck, Criterion has found an audience. On the platform , you can find more than 2,000 short and feature films from varying decades, genres, and countries. Especially interesting are curated playlists based on certain themes, such as director or actor career highlights, genre celebrations, classic studio catalogues, and more. Plus, it also features exclusive premieres from independent films fresh off their theatrical runs. Being Criterion, you're also treated to a wealth of commentaries and special features. Users can sign up for a free week-long trial and then choose to pay either $10.99 a month or $99.99 annually.

Advertisement