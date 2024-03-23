10 Of The Best Streaming Services For Kids

With the prominence of smartphones and the easy accessibility to the internet, it's natural for parents to be worried about what their children are consuming. There's a full guide for protecting kids on the internet, and an array of kid-friendly tablets worth every penny to ensure kids don't witness anything they shouldn't. However, there may also be concerns related to what type of content children can access on various streaming services. Parents may want Max for themselves, but probably the last thing they want is for their kids to check out an episode of "House of the Dragon."

Aside from practical matters of ensuring kids watch age-appropriate material, parents may simply want to set their kids down in front of the TV set so that they stay out of the way for a little bit. No parent wants to be working on a home renovation project only for their child to come up behind them to tell them they're bored. Fortunately, many streaming platforms have loads of content for youngsters.

Some apps also have adult-oriented fare, so parents will need to figure out how to block kids from accessing it. Other services solely focus on child development, and a number of them are entirely free, so your kids can always have their favorite shows at their fingertips. Plus, these services often let parents control how long kids spend watching TV so they don't waste an entire weekend in front of a tablet.