3 Ways To Watch Blue Bloods Without A Cable Subscription
For millions of television viewers, CBS' long-running crime drama "Blue Bloods" is the definition of appointment television, with some putting as much importance on showing up for Reagan family dinners as the Reagans themselves. That's been the case for the better part of the past decade-plus, and it's likely to remain so as long as "Blue Bloods" is on the air.
Still, even the most devoted members of the Reagan clan are sometimes too busy to make it to the dinner table. If you have missed an episode or two of "Blue Bloods" over the years, you might be looking for ways to play catchup outside the cable television realm. That might also be true if you are among the untold masses of television lovers who've opted to sever ties with cable companies. And if you are looking to check in with Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), his magnificent mustache, and the rest of his beloved crime-fighting family without a cable subscription, you'd be wise to consider one of these three options.
Blue Bloods is streaming on a couple of different platforms
As any proper cord-cutting TV fan knows, you can find full seasons of just about any show under the sun on one streaming platform or another. And yes, "Blue Bloods" has become a regular fixture in the streaming realm throughout its primetime tenure. The show has been making rounds on streamers for a few years now, making it difficult to track down by fans who don't have active subscriptions to every service.
These days, however, your options for streaming all 13 seasons of "Blue Bloods" have gotten considerably slimmer as the show is only available to stream in its entirety on Paramount+. So you'll need to ensure your Paramount+ subscription is up to date if you need to catch up with episodes spread over the series' full small-screen run. But even if you don't have a current Paramount+ sub, you may still be able to access it by adding it to an existing sub with a different streamer, so be sure to check your current subs if you're not certain.
If you're a Hulu subscriber, you'll be happy to learn that you won't need to add Paramount+ to slip "Blue Bloods" into your viewing queue, as episodes are also available to stream on that platform. Unfortunately, Hulu only has the first nine seasons of the series in their library, so if you're a "Blue Bloods" completist, Paramount+ is your best option. Meanwhile, Prime subscribers can stream many episodes through Amazon Prime Video.
Blue Bloods is available to rent or buy through most VOD services
If you're not looking to add another streaming subscription to your current slate, there are other legitimate avenues to get your "Blue Bloods" binge on without turning to a cable company. One of the easiest ways to catch up to "Blue Bloods" sans cable is to purchase episodes and full seasons of the show through video-on-demand platforms.
Among the digital purchase options for "Blue Bloods," you'll find the usual VOD suspects like iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu. It's worth noting, however, that watching all 275 episodes of the show in this fashion could get a little pricey for even the most steadfast of fans, with single episodes ranging from $1.99 to $2.99 and full seasons costing anywhere from $9.99 (Season 1) to $29.99 (Season 13) through those providers.
Of course, if digital versions of your favorite shows are not your cup of tea, you could always go old school and pick up copies of every season of "Blue Bloods" on DVD. This option could be a legitimate money saver for all the series' completists out there as full seasons can be had on disc at relatively reasonable prices through several online and retail outlets. Prices will vary depending on the season and where you shop, but a quick Google search will show full-season packs can be purchased for as little as $8.00 to $9.00 new.
Blue Bloods can be watched through online TV providers
By no means do we imagine that all "Blue Bloods" fans are series completists out to own every single episode. There's a good chance that most of you are even the sort of fan who prefers to stop in and watch an episode whenever you catch one in reruns.
In the past, that approach might've proven difficult without access to the various cable TV channels that regularly air reruns of "Blue Bloods." It's far more manageable in the Internet age, as you no longer have to pay a cable company to access live television channels, with services like Sling, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV offering the same services at a fraction of the cost. Those online TV services can also be accessed via an app on most smart televisions and devices, meaning you can also watch them using the flat screen in your living room if you like.
Still, even those television services might prove too costly for some of the more hardcore cord-cutters out there, and if you don't want to pay to play for your "Blue Bloods" fix, a free online television service may fit the bill. And if "Blue Bloods" is the content you crave, Pluto TV is easily the best option as it has an entire channel dedicated to airing reruns of the show. With access like that, you'll never need to miss a Reagan family dinner again.