Why Netflix Keeps Saying Your Device Isn't A Part Of The Household (And How To Fix It)

Netflix says a household is "a collection of the devices connected to the internet at the main place you watch Netflix." In other words, once you set a primary TV, every other device on your account that's connected through the same router is considered part of your household. You can only have one Netflix household per account, so if a device isn't regularly connecting from the same location as your primary TV, it gets flagged as an outsider. You can quickly see how this becomes a hassle if you split time between two homes with separate TVs, or if you're sharing access with someone who's also logged in on a TV. One of you will keep getting hit with the "Your TV isn't part of the Netflix Household for this account" message each time the other tries to watch.

If you don't manually set up a household for your account, Netflix will automatically set one for you, using a mix of IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine eligible devices. Any device outside this selection won't be able to access the account. If you don't use Netflix on a TV or don't own one, there's no need to set up a Netflix Household for your account. It's not a guarantee of exemption from the household rules though — devices on your account that sign in from locations different from yours may still get flagged. It's a tight setup, but there are a few workarounds to navigate Netflix's digital restrictions and get back the freedom to stream your shows on the go.