11 Reasons Why An Old-School iPod Is Still Worth Buying Today

Apple's iPod wasn't just the revolutionary music-listening device that forced CD players into retirement and reshaped the music industry — it may have saved it, too. Released in 2001, it wasn't the first MP3 player — digital music players go back to 1987 — but it was highly portable, had a unique scroll wheel, and relatively large (for the time) 5 GB storage. Coupled with iTunes, it made ripping CDs and buying downloadable music easier than ever before, which was crucial, given how Napster's music file sharing platform was on track to demolish the music industry with piracy at the time.

The iPod lineup lasted until 2022, its own demise thanks to smartphones and music streaming. However, that might not have been the true end for this piece of tech from the Jobs era. Some people have dug up their old iPod Classics and vowed they're never going back to music streaming.

It may seem silly with the convenience of today's smartphones, Bluetooth headphones, and cheap streaming services, but the iPod has not yet outlived its usefulness — and we're not talking about jerry-rigging it for other purposes. Finding a working iPod will be increasingly difficult and expensive as time goes by, but it may be worth the effort. Here are some reasons why you should take a trip down memory lane with a used iPod.

