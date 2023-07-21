The Reason Old Record Players Are Making A Big Comeback

If you are an audiophile, you likely either own a record player or know where to find one. The record player was a revolutionary invention that helped bring music into the homes of millions of people starting in the 19th century. It had remarkable staying power for decades until other inventions, such as the casette player, radio, CD player and other portable music devices, began hitting the market. Thankfully, it has seen a major revival in recent years, and it's hard shopping anywhere without there being a dedicated section to record players and vinyl.

There are a variety of benefits to having a record player, and they all depend on the individual looking to purchase one. The streaming boom has had its benefits for music accessibility, but the lack of true ownership has begun weighing down on consumers. Music streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music have had their issues with retaining and pulling music, so a return to physical media makes sense. There is also the fact that vinyl simply sounds better due to a lack of data compression. However, these are only secondary explanations for the resurgence of vinyl, as the primary one is much more grounded in human nature than you'd expect.