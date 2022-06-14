The Portable Vinyl Player That Tried To Cash In On The Walkman Craze

In the 1980s, portable music became a mainstay following the release of Sony's Walkman. Being able to listen to music on the go, a game-changer then that we take for granted now, opened up an entirely new market. Scores of companies created products to try and cater to this craze, making for plenty of memorable gadgets. One of these was a portable music player created by Audio Technica, but with a (very impractical) twist.

This device was a portable vinyl player, called the AT-727 Sound Burger. This device allowed vinyl enthusiasts to play their records wherever they went, however it required a flat surface to actually play the records, so you couldn't exactly walk and listen to music. It also required users to carry around the records they wanted to play, which, compared to cassette tapes, were certainly not really known for their portability. The Sound Burger, also called the "Mister Disc" in some markets, faced many issues that made it unsuitable for walking around with, however it was still an interesting concept with surprisingly good sound quality.