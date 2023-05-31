Audio-Technica's Sound Burger Rises From The Dead With New Colors, Bluetooth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Audio-Technica launched its original AT-727 Sound Burger portable record player in the 1980s, it wasn't what you'd call a runaway success. Presumably designed to cash in on the popularity of Sony's Walkman and its horde of imitators, the Sound Burger had some serious drawbacks to portability such as requiring a stable, level surface on which to operate and of course, vinyl records themselves are bulky to tote around.

In a move that nobody saw coming, Audio-Technica marked its 60th anniversary in 2022 with a modern reissue of the diminutive turntable. This time, the Sound Burger went viral, selling out worldwide in a matter of days. Perhaps the reason for the different outcome is that in the 1980s, many folks still owned a turntable at home, so indeed, the Sound Burger would only serve as a secondary, portable unit. But now, it can serve as a compact and stylish primary record player, but still capable of the occasional sojourn to a retro-themed party.

Based on the overwhelming response to the limited-edition 2022 reissue — only available in red — the company chose to add a non-limited version of the Sound Burger to its regular catalog. In fact, it goes on sale today in the buyer's choice of black or white.