Audio-Technica's Sound Burger Rises From The Dead With New Colors, Bluetooth
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When Audio-Technica launched its original AT-727 Sound Burger portable record player in the 1980s, it wasn't what you'd call a runaway success. Presumably designed to cash in on the popularity of Sony's Walkman and its horde of imitators, the Sound Burger had some serious drawbacks to portability such as requiring a stable, level surface on which to operate and of course, vinyl records themselves are bulky to tote around.
In a move that nobody saw coming, Audio-Technica marked its 60th anniversary in 2022 with a modern reissue of the diminutive turntable. This time, the Sound Burger went viral, selling out worldwide in a matter of days. Perhaps the reason for the different outcome is that in the 1980s, many folks still owned a turntable at home, so indeed, the Sound Burger would only serve as a secondary, portable unit. But now, it can serve as a compact and stylish primary record player, but still capable of the occasional sojourn to a retro-themed party.
Based on the overwhelming response to the limited-edition 2022 reissue — only available in red — the company chose to add a non-limited version of the Sound Burger to its regular catalog. In fact, it goes on sale today in the buyer's choice of black or white.
This burger comes with a side of Bluetooth
While virtually identical to the original 1980s model, the new Sound Burger is packing Bluetooth connectivity to pair up with your favorite wireless headphones or speakers. If you prefer an old-school analog connection — and if you're listening to vinyl, you very well might — there's also a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a nifty adapter cable that terminates in a pair of stereo RCA plugs for connecting to a traditional hi-fi setup. Audio-Technica says that the battery is designed to last approximately 12 hours, but when the time comes to charge it up, a USB-C port is provided for that purpose.
The clamp-style Sound Burger will play regular long-playing records as well as 45-rpm singles with an included adapter. If the pre-fitted stylus (a.k.a., needle) gets damaged or worn, it can be replaced with part number ATN3600L for approximately $24. The Sound Burger is available for $199.00 directly from Audio-Technica's website and on Amazon. According to the company, a yellow colorway will be joining the lineup sometime later this summer.