Hi-Fi 101: The Basics You Should Know

A Hi-Fi setup will have three basic parts: a source, an amplifier/receiver, and a pair of speakers.

Your source will be the device you use to play music — this can be anything from a record player to your phone. The source will read the music from whatever medium it's stored on and generate a signal which is sent to the next component, the amplifier.

At a basic level, the amplifier takes the incoming signal from the source and, as the name suggests, amplifies it enough to power the crossover circuitry and drivers in a pair of passive speakers. Amplifiers will usually have multiple inputs to connect multiple sources, tone controls to fine-tune the sound of your music, and volume control.

The final component is the pair of speakers. Speakers can be generally divided into two types: passive and active. Passive speakers are generally more affordable and far more common than their active equivalents, and with good reason: they are relatively simple and rely on an amplifier to power them as they don't have their own power source or amplification.

Meanwhile, an active speaker will require external power as it has a built-in amplifier and doesn't need to be driven by an external one. This drives up the cost and complexity of the speakers themselves, but they can also be far more convenient than passive speakers since they can connect directly to a source, thus eliminating an entire component — the amplifier.