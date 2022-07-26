Audio Tech That Is A Total Waste Of Money

Talking about Kanye West anymore is fraught with possibilities of awkward reactions. He has taken his life in an interesting direction, from his sudden embracement of faith to his harassment of Pete Davidson in connection to his ex-wife. All controversy aside, West has built a successful career making highly popular music, although some critics might say his prime is passed. Still, he continues to work and his latest musical release — Donda — arrived most unusually.

The Donda Stem Player is a fascinating concept where it is difficult to tell whether it is a genius piece of kit or a terrible foray into useless hardware. The player is similar in shape and size to a hockey puck. Its only interface is four bars of colored LED lights and a central button. It allows the user to mix tracks of the individual songs from the album and play around with the final mix using each string of LEDs as volume sliders. It is novel and even clever, but also a bit useless. The device can be loaded up with other music, although, according to Engadget, the track mixing isn't quite so clever on non-Kanye music. And it has no screen to tell you what you are doing. It is a novelty for $200 and, especially at that price, it is quite a rip-off. Maybe he will do better to impress with his upcoming Donda foam car.