Everything We Know About Kanye West's New Concept Car

Kanye West has no fear of new ideas, though some of the many projects he takes on rarely seem to make it past the spitballing phase. One of the projects that has recently exceeded most expectations and made it to the "drawing on a sheet of high-quality paper" phase is West's proposed concept car — the "Donda Foam Vehicle"

The vehicle is one of the projects that have been undertaken by West's company Donda, itself announced back in 2012 without a particularly clear direction. Donda would see West "assembling a team of architects, graphic designers, directors musicians, producers, AnRs, writers, publicist, social media experts, app guys, managers, car designers, clothing designers, DJs, video game designers, publishers, tech guys, lawyers, bankers, nutritionist, doctors, scientist, teachers [sic]," with the shopping list of specialists intended to staff the new company's proposed 22 divisions so as to "make products and experiences that people want and can afford," West promised.

The controversy-plagued rapped's other projects have found varying levels of success. His music and clothing lines look to be doing relatively well, while his proposed video game based around helping his mother get to Heaven seems to have fallen from the map. The prolific anime fan's company and 2010 album, Donda, also appear to be named after his mother, who passed away in 2007.