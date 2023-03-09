PSB Speakers Alpha iQ Review: Wireless High-Res Audio

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As high-resolution streaming audio (higher than CD quality) slowly becomes more prevalent on subscriptions like Tidal Hi-Fi Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited, you don't need to play it on special equipment made just for it to enjoy the higher quality, but it will sound even better if you do. That's where a growing category of high-tech audio gear like the PSB Speakers Alpha iQ comes into play.

The Alpha iQ speakers are part of the BluOS ecosystem — a competitor to Sonos in the multi-room, networked streaming audio space — and they include a high-end digital audio converter (DAC) capable of playing 24-bit/192kHz-resolution audio. They also can decode and render the high-resolution MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) format, which was made to replicate original studio master recordings losslessly at a bandwidth-friendly size. It's what Tidal touts in its Hi-Fi Plus tier. Finally, the Alpha iQ is fully powered with internal amps, so there are no additional pieces of hardware or speaker cables needed for audiophiles to enjoy their sweet sound. Just power them up and go.

As befits such forward-thinking speakers, the Alpha iQs are also compatible with the gamut of audio streaming and home networking technology, including Apple AirPlay 2; Bluetooth aptX HD; voice control through Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant; and home-control systems like Creston, Elan, RTI, and Control4.

All that fancy hardware and firmware adds up to a tidy retail price of $1,499. Is it worth it? That depends on your budget and love of crystal-clear, full-fidelity streaming music, but what I cannot deny are the amazing results the Alpha iQ speakers produce when presented with lossless and uncompressed music sources.