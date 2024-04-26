Your Old iPod Might Be Worth More Than You Realize

The iPod was a truly revolutionary piece of technology. Though portable digital music players had existed for nearly a decade before Apple unveiled the first iPod in 2001, the now-iconic portable media player changed the way people listened to music on the road. It could hold hundreds of songs, plus it had a battery that could last up to ten hours, an easy-to-use interface, and the right size for portability.

But we live at a time when technology moves incredibly fast, and what is old gets left behind in the blink of an eye. Though Apple continued to produce iPods in one form or another until 2022, the technology was quickly rendered obsolete when the smartphone arrived and gave you everything your iPod could do, plus a phone and a mini-computer all in one device.

Many devices become obsolete in just a few years, and the question becomes, should you hold on to them? If you miss the window when you can trade in your old phone or device for a new one, what should you do? Well, when it comes to the iPod, there are several things you can still use it for, and there might even be some money to be made out of it.