Another Original iPhone Just Sold For A Ridiculous Amount Of Money

There is no denying that a large number of people are fascinated by the latest smartphones and the newest technologies. In fact, it is not uncommon for people to spend thousands of dollars to own one of these latest technological gizmos. However, did you know that there also exists a passionate community of individuals who find themselves drawn to the allure of yesteryear's technological relics? Captivated by the nostalgia and historical significance of vintage gadgets, these enthusiasts often spare no expense to acquire these prized artifacts through high-stakes auctions.

Take the case of the original, first-generation Apple iPhones, which have become highly sought-after collector items in recent months. In the past year, we have witnessed instances of these devices being auctioned for staggering sums of money. In September 2022, someone (possibly MKBHD) bought an original 8 GB iPhone in an auction for $39,339.60. Ridiculous as it may seem, this record didn't stand for long and was soon broken after someone got hold of a second (original) iPhone for a staggering $63,356.40.

Months later, just before Apple takes the covers off the iPhone 15 lineup, someone has agreed to part with $190,000 for an original, unopened iPhone, according to the listing at LCG Auctions. While most people may question the buyer's rationale behind spending such a huge amount for the phone, the company behind the auction has confirmed that the device in question is an elusive version that was withdrawn from stores just two months after the launch of the iPhone.