Another Original iPhone Just Sold For A Ridiculous Amount Of Money
There is no denying that a large number of people are fascinated by the latest smartphones and the newest technologies. In fact, it is not uncommon for people to spend thousands of dollars to own one of these latest technological gizmos. However, did you know that there also exists a passionate community of individuals who find themselves drawn to the allure of yesteryear's technological relics? Captivated by the nostalgia and historical significance of vintage gadgets, these enthusiasts often spare no expense to acquire these prized artifacts through high-stakes auctions.
Take the case of the original, first-generation Apple iPhones, which have become highly sought-after collector items in recent months. In the past year, we have witnessed instances of these devices being auctioned for staggering sums of money. In September 2022, someone (possibly MKBHD) bought an original 8 GB iPhone in an auction for $39,339.60. Ridiculous as it may seem, this record didn't stand for long and was soon broken after someone got hold of a second (original) iPhone for a staggering $63,356.40.
Months later, just before Apple takes the covers off the iPhone 15 lineup, someone has agreed to part with $190,000 for an original, unopened iPhone, according to the listing at LCG Auctions. While most people may question the buyer's rationale behind spending such a huge amount for the phone, the company behind the auction has confirmed that the device in question is an elusive version that was withdrawn from stores just two months after the launch of the iPhone.
The elusive 4 GB iPhone
The primary reason for the exorbitant auction price for this specific iPhone is that it is a very rare 4 GB variant. For those unaware, in 2007, Apple launched the original in two versions with 4 GB and 8 GB internal storage options. The 8 GB variant was the more popular of the two as it only cost $100 more, and most people thought it made sense to go for the variant with higher storage. As a result, sales of the 4 GB model were so low Apple was forced to discontinue the model less than two months after its launch. While no one wanted the 4 GB original iPhone back then, this rare device has become a sought-after, rare collector's item.
This 4 GB version of the iPhone is unopened, comes in its original packaging, and is in flawless condition, as per the auction house. In fact, had it not been for the apparent label, most people may even mistake it for a recent product and not something that is over 16 years old.
It is also interesting to note that the winning bid for this device was $158,644. However, the buyer must pay an additional fee called the "buyers premium" which jacks up the price to $190,372.80 — a difference of $31,728. Nevertheless, there is little doubt about the fact that the $190,000 price tag for this nearly two-decades-old iPhone model exemplifies the growing market for vintage Apple devices.