Unopened 2007 iPhone Nabs A Hefty Sum At Auction

History is replete with instances of people splurging insane amounts of money to own things that do not make sense to the average Joe. At one point, this primarily used to be works of art with great historical value, ranging from beautiful paintings and sculptures to rare artifacts from the yesteryears. In the past, most of these auctions targeted the well-heeled and the entitled, perhaps the only group of people who could afford such inane luxuries.

However, the advent of the internet and a massive spike in the number of nouveau riche people with oodles of money to spend has opened up an entirely new class of users who have warmed up to the idea of paying seemingly ridiculous sums of money to buy bizarre things. Among the more unusual things that have gone under the hammer for ludicrous amounts of cash in the internet age are a banana plastered to a wall and a slice of French toast left behind by Justin Timberlake.

Some of this auction fever seems to have spilled over to folks who take their love for gadgets very seriously — especially in the case of iPhones. Introduced back in 2007, there is no denying that the iPhone single-handedly changed the smartphone industry forever. The first-generation iPhone, therefore, is revered by tech enthusiasts worldwide, with some of them ready to shell out insane amounts of money to own this 15-year-old relic. In the most recent example, someone recently purchased an iPhone from 2007 — originally priced at $599 — for an Earth-shattering amount.