Alleged Apple-1 Prototype That Belonged To Steve Jobs Goes Up For Auction

Founded more than 46 years ago on April 1, 1976, by the trio of Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, Apple had very humble origins. The Apple of today, however, has grown to become a giant multinational corporation with a market cap that reached a staggering $3 trillion at its peak. While the Apple of today is mainly known as the company behind consumer electronics products like iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, the company began its journey by selling a product called the Apple-1.

For those unaware, the Apple-1 was a rudimentary (by today's standards) 8-bit desktop computer that is the predecessor to all modern Apple computers. The inspiration for the Apple-1 came to Steve Wozniak after he attended the first meeting of a computer hobbyist group called the Homebrew Computer Club. The Apple-1 had a production run spanning well over a year in which Jobs and Wozniak could produce more than 200 units of the machine. Apple also sold almost all of the Apple 1's save for 25 units. The Apple-1 was replaced by an improved variant called the Apple II in 1977. Being an important part of modern computing history, the original Apple-1 is now part of the Sydney Powerhouse Museum collection.

But there is another vital piece of hardware that could possibly be even more valuable than the first ever completely built Apple-1. The component in question here is the printed circuit board of an early prototype of the Apple-1 that was hand-soldered by Steve Wozniak in 1976. Boston-based Auction House RR recently put this rare piece of Apple history up for auction.