Apple Music V. Spotify: Which Has The Better Sound Quality?

Spotify and Apple Music are the two titans of music streaming, with the former being by far the most popular. There are plenty of reasons to choose one or the other, but at their core, both offer access to a vast library of music. So, rather than getting bogged down in features and discovery algorithms, shouldn't the question be which one has the best audio quality?

Gone are the days of the iconic but terrible-sounding white iPod earbuds, and most people have at least one decent-sounding audio product. Maybe you're content with your AirPods, or maybe you're an audiophile who's invested thousands of dollars into your high-fidelity setup. In either case, you're probably looking to get the highest quality out of the music you stream.

I've been testing Spotify and Apple Music side-by-side for over a year, and when it comes to audio quality, there's a clear winner. If you're looking for a simple answer, Apple Music's crystal-clear audio offerings put Spotify's less-than-stellar sound to shame. But to explain why Apple Music's streaming quality eats Spotify for breakfast in terms of delivering high-resolution sound, there's a lot more nuance to unpack.