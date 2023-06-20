Spotify's Long-Awaited HiFi Plan May Finally Arrive Later This Year, But It Wont Be Cheap

Spotify announced a Hi-Fi tier of its music streaming service in 2021, promising a high-fidelity listening experience to rival the likes of Tidal and Deezer. It looks like the company is finally ready to release it, with an unsavory price surprise in tow. According to Bloomberg, Spotify is cooking up a new — and pricier — subscription tier that would serve a high-fidelity music listening experience.

Internally called "Supremium," the Hi-Fi tier would be the most expensive Spotify Premium plan and will first make its way to markets outside the US, likely as a soak test. The specific price point is unknown right now. Still, it's reportedly high enough that Spotify plans to make the plan more palatable to its music streaming audience by including some bonus features — The company reportedly aims to bundle an audiobook benefit with its most expensive Hi-Fi tier subscription.

"Spotify will give subscribers expanded access to audiobooks, either through a specific number of hours free per month or a specific number of titles," says the report. Currently, Spotify subscribers have to purchase the audiobooks via a web store before they can listen to it via the Spotify app or its browser-based interface. Spotify added audiobooks to its platform in September last year before removing the ability to purchase them in the iOS app after a tussle with Apple.