10 Phones You Can Buy Today That Still Have Headphone Jacks

For some reason, headphone jacks have become controversial. Many smartphone users think wired headphones sound better than Bluetooth style, to the extent that they pore over Reddit and Quora trying to find the latest smartphones with a 3.5mm jack onboard. For those who want to skip the dongle and the Bluetooth and connect to audio the old-fashioned way, it's frustrating that modern smartphones are skipping the aux port.

Yet there are plenty of reasons to get rid of your old smartphone, and outdated technology is just one of them. Holding out for a headphone jack — in the scheme of things — might be kind of silly, especially considering newer smartphones pack plenty more features than old-school ones. However, there's some good news amid the revolution toward port-free (or at least, charging port-only) devices.

For those holding out on a headphone jack as their primary phone feature, there are some newer phones you can buy that deliver. It might cost you, but you can find a brand-new smartphone with a headphone port. On the flip side, some refurbished corded headphone-ready phones are only available in vintage condition or worse. Here are some phones you can still buy today — including new, used, and even vintage or beyond — that include a headphone jack.