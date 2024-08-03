10 Phones You Can Buy Today That Still Have Headphone Jacks
For some reason, headphone jacks have become controversial. Many smartphone users think wired headphones sound better than Bluetooth style, to the extent that they pore over Reddit and Quora trying to find the latest smartphones with a 3.5mm jack onboard. For those who want to skip the dongle and the Bluetooth and connect to audio the old-fashioned way, it's frustrating that modern smartphones are skipping the aux port.
Yet there are plenty of reasons to get rid of your old smartphone, and outdated technology is just one of them. Holding out for a headphone jack — in the scheme of things — might be kind of silly, especially considering newer smartphones pack plenty more features than old-school ones. However, there's some good news amid the revolution toward port-free (or at least, charging port-only) devices.
For those holding out on a headphone jack as their primary phone feature, there are some newer phones you can buy that deliver. It might cost you, but you can find a brand-new smartphone with a headphone port. On the flip side, some refurbished corded headphone-ready phones are only available in vintage condition or worse. Here are some phones you can still buy today — including new, used, and even vintage or beyond — that include a headphone jack.
Asus ROG Phone 8
Asus is a well-known electronics company, but most consumers probably recognize it more as a laptop brand than a phone brand. It turns out that Asus does both, and its Asus ROG Phone 8 has that one feature you can't find on many more ubiquitous brands.
As we discovered during our Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro review, the device is powerful, snappy, and doesn't skimp on updated features while still keeping the headphone jack onboard. The only potential drawback is that the cameras didn't wow us, though on paper the specs were more than fine (50 megapixels for the primary camera). On the audio side, this phone has multi-magnet dual stereo speakers and multiple listening profiles, so depending on your listening habits, you might rethink corded headphones anyway.
For gamers, the Asus ROG Phone 8 is probably a no-brainer, especially if photography is an afterthought. As one of the best lesser known Android phones on the market, the ROG Phone 8 is competitive in more ways than just offering a 3.5mm port. The console-like approach, stereo sound, and massive battery capacity are a few of the perks. The entire package starts at $1,099.99.
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
For non-gamers who still want performance and a headphone port, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is a worthy contender. The Zenfone 11 Ultra comes in flashy colors and even rates higher than Sony phones on our major smartphone brand rankings. It might not compete directly with a new iPhone, but the Zenfone is decidedly feature-packed.
Essentials like screen mirroring and extending, and even webcam functionality mean you're not compromising on the complete package just to get a headphone port. You also won't have to mourn modern features like integrated AI tools, crisp video, and epic battery life with the Zenfone. Though it's large, users report that the 11 Ultra is not as bulky as you might expect. Further proof that the Zenfone isn't living in the past? A built-in magnetic ring and wireless charging are essentials that come right alongside the requisite aux port.
The only drawback might be similar to that of the ROG Phone 8; an upgraded audio package — Qualcomm aptX Lossless Audio and dual stereo speakers — seems better suited to wireless audio. However, given the analog nature of 3.5mm connections, the audio quality of your wired listening will be limited only by the quality of the sound file you play and the headphones you use, which means you'll be able to take advantage of the phone's hi-res audio support.
The price tag isn't bad either, especially considering the cost of Asus' other leading smartphone; the Zenfone 11 Ultra starts at $899.99.
Motorola Moto G Power 5G
Motorola is still in the smartphone game, and it hasn't given up on headphone ports just yet. Plus, Motorola has some more affordable yet current smartphones that can keep up with changing technology while offering the reliability you're after. Motorola has at least two models with audio ports, and the Motorola Moto G Power 5G is one of them.
The Moto G Power 5G promises a lag-free gaming experience, high-quality photos, and 5G capabilities. A 50 MP pixel camera stacks up against comparable phone models, and Dolby Atmos audio seems to suggest your headphones will have found their match. Motorola also has customization features that some smartphones lack (cough iPhone cough); there's a My UX interface that lets you mix and match settings to suit.
A 3.5mm headset jack is also on the menu, along with promises of extended battery life (up to two days) and "virtually no buffering." While the built-in storage isn't mind-blowing (256 GB), you can add up to 1 TB of storage via the microSD slot. You may have to try it to believe it, but Motorola won't make you break the bank for the Moto G Power 5G; it starts at $199.99.
Motorola Moto G 5G Play
Motorola's other entry into the headphone jack game is the Motorola Moto G 5G Play, a surprisingly affordable smartphone that will satisfy those who are primarily after a phone, not a full-on entertainment or gaming device. The Moto G Play has minimal onboard storage (32 GB) and an underwhelming expansion slot (512 GB microSD), but it covers the basics.
As our Motorola Moto G Play review explains, the super-affordable G Play phone is inexpensive, with a decent display, and an alright camera in most lighting conditions. It can be a bit sluggish, although a 5G model has come out since we reviewed the 4G-equipped model. The 4G was noticeably laggy, but assuming Motorola didn't just slap 5G on the new version, the 5G Play could be one of the few affordable phones on the market worth checking out. While we wouldn't consider the headphone jack to be a selling point, you could also consider the 5G Play a glorified music player if audio is your focus.
Ultimately, the Moto G 5G Play has one major thing going for it, and one against it: The price starts at $99.99, which is hard to argue with. However, it's only expected to receive support from Motorola for about three years, meaning it won't have the longevity of more popular devices.
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
If you haven't heard of OnePlus yet, you and your corded earbuds will rejoice when you check out the Nord N30 5G. OnePlus makes a competitive phone at a competitive price point, with all the basics and then some. The camera, for example, is a massive (compared to other headphone jack-focused phones) 108 MP and the screen is larger than the iPhone 14 (6.06 inches on the iPhone versus 6.72 inches on the N30).
It might be just another cheap Android phone, but the Nord N30 5G promises a snappy interface and can be expanded with up to 1 TB of storage. All manner of sensors (barometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint scanner, electronic compass) come with the 3.5mm headphone jack, and consumers seem to endorse OnePlus's performance claims.
While you might prefer a OnePlus phone over others that don't have a port, your brand-new Nord N30 5G will apparently come with wireless headphones. At a price point of $299.99, the inclusion of earbuds seems like something of an invitation (or possibly a subtle jab), but at least you're not paying extra for them.
Sony Xperia 1 V
Sony doesn't necessarily top our list when it comes to big-name phone brands, but the Sony Xperia 1 V is nonetheless an option for smartphone users who want a headphone jack.
Sony pumped up the processing power for this generation of Xperia, and the phone is one of the top Android options with impressive display specs. The focus on cinematic-quality video and photo might be a perk, but with a 52 MP camera, others do it better, technically speaking.
Beyond the visual specs, the Xperia 1 V has plenty of features, including gaming support and controller compatibility plus a long list of audio features including Dolby Atmos, Qualcomm aptX HD audio, and 360 Reality Audio. Sony also packed features like battery share functionality and Live Transcribe services into the Xperia, making it far more than an entry-level smartphone.
That not-so-entry-level package will cost you, though; the Xperia 1 V starts at $1,099.99 for a 256 GB version. At that price point, you might expect some longevity out of the phone, but apparently, Sony is limiting support for the Xperia. Its official security update statement notes that the Xperia 1 V's support period ends in April of 2028.
Samsung Galaxy A25
Though Samsung seemed keen to one-up Apple and keep its headphone jacks longer, the corporation eventually decided to phase them out. The last Samsung smartphone model with a headphone jack was the Samsung Galaxy A25, which came out in late 2023. Unlike Samsung's other Galaxy phones, the A25 is not as power-packed or, to be honest, as beloved.
Samsung points out that the A25 has "simplicity in design," which might seem to translate to bare-bones features. While the phone has some color options and a 50 MP camera, it doesn't deliver anything above and beyond like some other phones that have retained their headphone jacks. It's not a bad phone by any means, but it's also not super competitive.
Samsung also hits a wall when it comes to longevity for its devices, however. On some Galaxy A25 product pages, Samsung's fine print notes that the device will receive "up to five generations of OS updates" and five years of security maintenance. A footnote further clarifies that the policies are subject to change, suggesting that your A25 might fail sooner than your wired headphones will.
Yet a Samsung Galaxy A25 could be worth buying because it's affordable compared to other flashier models; a Galaxy A25 starts at around $299.99.
Google Pixel 5a
If you're a Google phone enthusiast, the bad news is that there aren't any new devices that come with a headphone jack. The newest phone that's so equipped is the Google Pixel 5a, which is no longer new and also won't be supported after 2024. Google released the Pixel 5a in 2021, and it wasn't a bad phone by any means.
Google earned plenty of fans with the 6.34-inch display, durable cover glass, metal styling, and system support. After all, Google and Android go hand in hand, but with no support after August 2024, you probably won't want to buy an older Pixel. In contrast, the newer Pixels — Google released the 8a in 2024 — are "guaranteed" security updates until May 2031. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (released in 2023) will receive support until "at least" October 2030.
If you do snag a Pixel 5a (or older) that's been refurbished, you're essentially on your own security-wise and feature-wise. Not only that, but a Pixel 5a is still at least $180 on Amazon. Clearly, there are far better smartphones on the market that not only have more features at a competitive price, but also ensure that you're not sacrificing security for utility.
iPhone 6s
If you're an iPhone fan and also a die-hard headphone jack enthusiast, there is zero good news here. The last iPhone to have a headphone jack built in was the iPhone 6s. Sure, the next generation of iPhone can accommodate a dongle for your wired headphones, but there's no direct-to-phone 3.5mm jack anymore.
What's worse is that the 6s, which came out in 2015, is not even vintage: It's old enough to be considered "obsolete," according to Apple. While it's commonly known as one of the best looking iPhones, the 6s was really left in the dust as newer versions came out. The phones came in some flashy colors and had capacity options of up to 128 GB, which is no longer even entry-level for most brands.
Comparatively speaking, the 6s's screen was also tiny — at 4.7 inches across, it can't compete nowadays. A 12 MP camera also puts a damper on the user experience, especially if you're accustomed to 50+ MP.
If you do want an iPhone 6s for nostalgic purposes (please don't store anything valuable on it), they're sometimes available secondhand and as refurbished as they can get for around $65. If you can bear to part with the headphone jack though, a new iPhone 15 should receive support for at least four years, which is way better than running an outdated iPhone with zero support.
LG K92
If you loved LG phones in their heyday, there's some sad news: LG no longer makes smartphones. One of its last smartphones — with a headphone jack — was the LG K92, which debuted in 2020, the same year LG stopped making phones. LG noted that it was shutting down its mobile operations and all affiliated services by the end of 2021, though phones would continue to sell until inventory was depleted.
LG did promise that it would fulfill its responsibilities to consumers who already purchased devices, but the company didn't give specific information on timelines. Thus, it's unclear whether an LG K92 is still supported in any way; LG specifies it's been "discontinued" on its website.
When it was released, the LG K92 was equipped with Android 10 (Android 14.0 released in October 2023). The camera was impressive at 64 MP, but reviews on LG's website don't suggest the phone performed well. Overall, reviews gave it a 3.5 average, with consumers complaining about poor battery life, broken buttons, and a bit of lag.
Despite discontinuing all its phones, LG still appears to be replying to consumer comments about the LG K92, so it's clearly still in use for the time being. Buying a used one will cost you around $130, though it's likely not worth the security risks for the headphone jack feature.