Motorola Moto G Play (2024) Review: Outclassed By Its Predecessors

Over the past decade, smartphones have come a long way in ensuring that there is a device for everyone at any given price point. Gone are the days when you needed to buy a top-tier device like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for acceptable performance and a feature set worthy of the asking price.

Nowadays, midrange devices like the Motorola Edge (2023) do more than enough to satisfy most smartphone needs. Then there are budget devices like the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023), which attempt to satisfy the most basic smartphone needs for less than $200. It's important to note, at this point, that the Moto G Play (2024) does not have 5G connectivity — you'll only be able to reach 4G speeds, as it does not have the hardware to connect to 5G networks.

Have smartphones matured to the point that these budget devices offer an enjoyable experience? Motorola has been a major player at the ultra-budget level for a few years — with their latest device, the Moto G Play (2024), the company attempts to deliver a usable experience at a budget price. Can a device as little as $150 do enough to justify its existence, or is it simply better to save your money and get something a bit better?

Motorola sent a Moto G Play (2024) for this review.