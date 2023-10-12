Motorola Edge (2023) Review: Better Feel, Decent Power

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Motorola is no stranger to the smartphone world, but they are far from the first manufacturer most people think of when determining what device to purchase next. With the company's recent releases of the Razr Plus and Motorola Edge+, Motorola is slowly proving that they are back in the game and playing to win.

The Motorola Edge 2023 is the latest edition to its portfolio, targeting the crowded midrange segment of the market. With a retail price of $599, the Moto Edge 2023 directly competes with the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 7a, and the soon-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. These devices all bring flagship-level specs to the midrange price and have made it difficult for companies such as Motorola to keep up.

If Motorola hopes to hang with the top devices in this category, they are going to have to check a lot of boxes. They have to provide good to great quality in aesthetics, performance, camera, and battery life. Did Motorola do enough to be considered among the elite? To help answer that question, Motorola provided an Edge 2023 for this review to find out.