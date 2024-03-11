ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Review: One Piece Still Missing

Normally, you wouldn't pay attention to onboarding for a phone, because if you've loaded your account into one phone, you see them all right? Wrong. The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro has a very unique onboarding process and of course, it's a game. But before you even get to that you have to open the box.

The box for the ASUS ROG phone 8 Pro looks like a hexagonal loot box that'd be right at home dropping in your favorite first-person shooter. You pull the red tab and lift the lid. You're immediately treated to the phone. In the lid, you have a case, the plug, and the additional air cooler that you can slap onto the back to help cool down the phone.

When you power up the phone, don't put the box away, because you're going to need it. When you walk through the normal Android onboarding process, you get a few additional options, like how you want the icons to look, which background you want to choose, etc. You can choose stock Android options, but by this point, you don't want to. When in Rome, right?

Up next, you launch into the onboarding game. The game gets you accustomed to your phone's various functions, like the air triggers and the gyroscope. You also have to tap the box in a couple of locations to get additional weapons for your spaceship in the game. Tap the sensor zone and get missiles. Slide the phone into the "ROG SERVER" and you'll get lasers. It's completely wild. You can skip it, but honestly, why would you want to?