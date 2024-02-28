Honor Magic 6 Pro Review: The Price Is Not Right

Honor has some AI features coming down the pipe, though those will be coming with a future update. One of those is eye-tracking which can tell when you look at the magic capsule so it can automatically open the app that is displayed. That feature is not here as of this writing, so it's impossible to comment on its functionality, but it could be cool, potentially.

One trick that the Honor Magic 6 Pro can do now is part of the Magic Portal. When you select something on your screen and then long-tap it, you can drag it off to the side of the screen. When you do, the Magic Portal tries to magically "guess" what you might want to do with that text and offers you apps to accomplish that task.

For example, if you tap and hold on a photo in an app or website, and drag it to the portal, you'll get options like Instagram, Gmail, or Slack. If you select an address and drag it to the side, you'll get maps as an option. If you select text, you get options like Gmail or Notes.

This is all cool in theory, but like most features of this variety, discoverability is tricky. You can get a demo of this function by going into Settings and turning on the Magic Portal, but if you don't, you'll only ever find it by accident. You can't blame Honor for this; discoverability is one of the trickiest parts of new software features like this. Once you discover it though, it can be pretty neat...assuming you remember it exists.