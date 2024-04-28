How Long Will Your iPhone 15 Be Good For?

Now that September 2023 has come and gone, the iPhone 15 is Apple's current big new phone — at least until September 2024. There will undoubtedly be some who immediately upgrade to what will presumably be the iPhone 16, but plenty of people tend to hang onto their phones several years after that initial release.

However, this doesn't mean the iPhone 15 will be tossed into obsolescence immediately. It will be one day, for sure, just not within a year after launch. But just how long can we expect Apple to support it? And how long will the hardware hold out on its own?

Exactly how long Apple will continue to support a given iPhone model with iOS and security updates, repairs, etc., isn't always precise. The bad news is that it will happen eventually, at which point you will either have to upgrade or make peace with using outdated tech that you can't easily fix and is likely a bit of a security risk. The good news is that you can generally expect to get several good years out of it before any of that happens.