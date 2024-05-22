8 Cheap Android Phones Worth Owning In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many things to consider when deciding what phone to purchase. Most people focus on things like the device's performance, its ability to take fabulous photographs, and what operating system it uses. However, there are other considerations as well, chief among them being the price of the phone. It is not unusual for the very best Android smartphones to be very expensive, often approaching up to a thousand dollars for flagship models.
Not everyone has that kind of money available to splash out on a smartphone and some people simply don't want to spend so much cash on something they won't necessarily get the most out of. Luckily, not every smartphone on the market is a pricey piece of technology that will leave a big hole in your wallet.
There are some very good budget-friendly Android phones available that don't cost an arm and a leg and yet still come jam-packed with plenty of impressive features and useful tools. Here are eight of the cheapest smartphones that are actually worth buying today.
Galaxy A15
Almost every major smartphone manufacturer now offers budget-friendly versions of their most popular models. It makes a lot of sense to do that, considering that flagship devices will often cost more than $1,000, which is a price that many people simply are not willing to pay. Samsung's answer is the Galaxy A series, a collection of mid-range devices that are not meant to compete directly with the Galaxy S series, which more people will be familiar with.
The Galaxy A15 is Samsung's latest addition to that line. Released on 11 December 2023, it comes in two varieties in the form of a standard model and a 5G-enabled handset. The second of those can be picked up for just $199 on Amazon, and the version without 5G is available for even cheaper. For that money, you get a very capable smartphone that fits perfectly in the Samsung ecosystem.
That includes a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness. The Galaxy A15 can also take brilliant photos, with a 50MP main camera, an ultra wide back camera, and a 13MP front camera. An Octa-core Processor ensures solid performance and the 5,000mAh battery can last up to two days and charge rapidly.
Motorola Moto G14
Motorola was once one of the leading names in the mobile phone market, but in the age of modern smartphones, the brand's recognition has dropped significantly. That doesn't mean it has completely disappeared, though. While it may not have the same kind of recognition that it once had, Motorola can still be relied upon to provide value for cost when it comes to mid-range smartphones that pack plenty of bang for your buck.
The Moto G14 is a great example of this and the latest in a long line of G-series smartphones that combine advanced features with a budget price. Available for $135, this device has a Full HD+ display, a 6.5-inch ultrawide display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and super-thin bezels thanks to the Hole-in-Display technology. The device also supports Dolby Atmos, allowing for spatial sound and higher-quality speakers.
Thanks to the 50MP camera, users can use the G14 to take impressive photographs. The smartphone's Quad Pixel technology and other camera tools make it easy to capture brighter and more detailed images. With 126 gigabytes of storage, a 5000mAh battery, and four gigabytes of RAM, the Moto G14 works well and has enough power to get the job done. It even allows users to use gestures to interact with apps by flicking their wrists in certain directions.
OnePlus 12R
Although the OnePlus 12R might not come from a brand that is as recognizable as some other manufacturers, it certainly manages to position itself as a leading candidate for those looking for a cheaper smartphone. Our own review of the OnePlus 12R named it a flagship killer, thanks to its quality build, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the LTPO 129Hz Pro XDR Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The OnePlus 12R is on the pricier side when it comes to cheaper Android smartphones, with Amazon selling it for $499.99. This model comes with 128 gigabytes of internal storage and eight gigabytes of RAM, making it a significant upgrade on most other budget-friendly devices. It also has a feature set that marks it out as a genuine alternative, providing a similar experience to the most expensive devices at a fraction of the price.
The only real downsides are that the OnePlus 12R doesn't support wireless charging and struggles when it comes to capturing videos. Those shouldn't be major issues, though, considering that most people use smartphones primarily for pictures, fast charging capabilities and a long-lasting battery.
Moto G Play
There's nothing groundbreaking about the Moto G Play and it is a fairly basic phone at its heart. However, it's still a worthwhile purchase and it gets all of the fundamentals right. There's a USB-C port, a microSD slot for expandable storage, and a headphone jack so you can listen to music the old-fashioned way — with a wired set of headphones.
What really makes the Moto G Play so appealing, though, is the price. Down from $169.99, it is now possible to buy the smartphone for under $100 on sites like Amazon. That makes it one of the cheapest options for a decent Android device that is capable of doing all of the basics well. It is also significantly cheaper than almost any other Android smartphone discussed here, making it a real bargain and a good choice for someone who doesn't want to have to fork out a lot or is worried about it being lost or damaged.
Of course, the Moto G Play has some disadvantages — something you'd likely expect, considering its low cost. For the best images, you'll need perfect conditions, as the camera isn't capable of capturing good shots in such a wide range of lighting and environments. The device also comes preinstalled with a lot of bloatware that can't be easily removed and shows some signs of strain when put through its paces.
Google Pixel 7a
Google has put a lot of effort into competing with high-end manufacturers like Apple and Samsung with its flagship Pixel series. Now in its eighth iteration, the smartphone is a market leader when it comes to photography and AI-driven features, as SlashGear's review of the Pixel 8 Pro makes clear. While the Pixel line is usually more reasonably priced than other flagship smartphones, it is still on the pricey side – especially for budget-conscious people.
That's why Google introduced a cheaper version of the Pixel, beginning with the Pixel 3a in 2019. Ever since, the company has launched a third version of the most recent Pixel model that is significantly cheaper, as well as being admittedly smaller and less powerful. The current budget variant is the Pixel 7a, a smartphone that offers outstanding value for money.
While it might not come with all the bells and whistles of its more expensive counterparts, the Pixel 7a still comes packed with an array of impressive features. This includes wireless charging, a 90Hz refresh rate, a great set of cameras, and even some of the signature Pixel AI and machine learning tools. This includes Magic Eraser and some other image editing tricks. You can grab the Pixel 7a from Google for $499, although you can get it even cheaper if you are willing to shop around.
OnePlus Nord N20
Unwilling to only release a single standout cheap Android phone, OnePlus also offers the Nord series at a far more affordable price than the 12R. There are several models in this line available, although it is the 2022 variant — the Nord N20 — that really stands out as the best of the lot. In fact, compared to the more recent Nord N30, it boasts several additional features and has better biometric systems thanks to the under-screen fingerprint scanner. Considering that you can now pick it up for under $180 on Amazon, the Nord N20 is a very attractive option.
Our own review of the Nord N20 5G was very positive, with praise for the functionality of the phone in terms of its responsiveness and performance. Meanwhile, the 6.43-inch AMOLED display is crisp and bright, although it is capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. The internal storage can be expanded by up to 512 gigabytes through SD cards, and the 4,500mAh battery is powerful enough to charge for an entire day.
The Nord N20 has one drawback: it is exclusive to T-Mobile, so if you want to use another carrier, you might have some difficulty getting it to work properly. If that isn't a problem for you, this smartphone provides great value relative to cost.
Galaxy A54
Samsung doesn't have just one range in its A-series of mid-range Android phones. Along with the $200 Galaxy A15, the manufacturer also offers the A54, a 5G-enabled device that first launched on March 24, 2023. Built with Gorilla Glass and a matte plastic case, the Galaxy A54 has IP67 protection, meaning it can withstand moisture and dust. It also comes equipped with a USB-C connector, and a slot for a microSD card, although there's no headphone audio jack.
Those who want a smartphone that will last all day and won't need to be constantly charged up will be satisfied with the Galaxy A54. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate that can reach a brightness of 1,000 nits. Like most other Samsung devices, the picture quality is very good, while the sound is equally impressive, thanks to Dolby Atmos speakers.
Despite the fact that it doesn't have the same kind of performance as flagship smartphones, the Galaxy A54 does suffer from some of the overheating issues that often plague devices such as iPhones. Even when not being particularly stressed it has a tendency to run warm. Buyers also have to be aware that they won't be able to charge this phone wirelessly and will have to deal with a lot of unnecessary software. The Galaxy A54 can be bought on Amazon for a little over $300.
Honor 90 Lite
Honor has developed a reputation for producing smartphones that won't break the bank but still pack in plenty of useful features. The Honor 90 Lite is the latest in this line, a mid-range smartphone that has a low cost. In fact, you can get it for less than $300 on Amazon, and for that money, you'll get 256 gigabytes of internal storage and eight gigabytes of RAM.
The Honor 90 Lite can do pretty much everything well, will last most of the day on a single charge, and can even perform fairly well with memory-intensive games. Honor has put a focus on photography with this particular model, which features a high-resolution 100MP main camera, alongside a 5MP ultrawide lenses well as macro and depth cameras.
For those who want the very best picture quality when it comes to recording video, the Honor 90 Lite might not be the best option. There's no ability to record in 4K and the end product doesn't look as impressive as the images it can capture. There's also a lot of bloatware installed on the device, most of which is impossible to get rid of without rooting the phone — something most people will likely want to avoid. The mono speaker is not the greatest either and can be quite easily covered up to muffle the sound. However, don't let these minor flaws take away from what is a very capable budget smartphone.