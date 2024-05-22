8 Cheap Android Phones Worth Owning In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many things to consider when deciding what phone to purchase. Most people focus on things like the device's performance, its ability to take fabulous photographs, and what operating system it uses. However, there are other considerations as well, chief among them being the price of the phone. It is not unusual for the very best Android smartphones to be very expensive, often approaching up to a thousand dollars for flagship models.

Not everyone has that kind of money available to splash out on a smartphone and some people simply don't want to spend so much cash on something they won't necessarily get the most out of. Luckily, not every smartphone on the market is a pricey piece of technology that will leave a big hole in your wallet.

There are some very good budget-friendly Android phones available that don't cost an arm and a leg and yet still come jam-packed with plenty of impressive features and useful tools. Here are eight of the cheapest smartphones that are actually worth buying today.