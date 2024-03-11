DTS:X Vs Dolby Atmos: The Two Top Surround Sound Technologies Explained

If you've been looking into building a new home theater system and haven't looked into the topic in the last decade or so, then you've probably been hit by some new terminology that you weren't previously familiar with. The old-school front speakers, center speaker, surround speakers, and subwoofers have been joined by height-level speakers, which are either positioned in/on your ceiling or in upward-firing enclosures that bounce the sounds off the ceiling to make it sound like effects are coming from over your head.

With these changes came new surround sound formats from the leaders in the field, Dolby and DTS. Dolby came first with Dolby Atmos, while DTS soon followed with DTS:X. The two companies have been rivals for decades and have always argued over which had the better technology. The spatial audio era is no different, with DTS pledging that it has a more flexible and user-friendly format. So hewre are the key differences between DTS:X and Dolby Atmos.