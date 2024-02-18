What Are The Differences Between Blu-Ray And DVDs?

In October 2023, Best Buy announced the end of an era. The electronics retailer, seemingly the last national chain standing that carries a sizable selection of movies and TV shows on DVD and Blu-ray, would be phasing out physical media starting in early 2024. This would seemingly make FYE, which still has around 200 stores, the largest retailer of video discs in the United States. Even FYE, though, has long since pivoted to prioritizing toys and collectibles, and its nearly 200 stores pale in comparison to Best Buy's thousand-plus.

Having said that, physical media is still big business; it is just harder to justify from a brick-and-mortar retail perspective. According to Variety, physical media revenue in the United States was $754 million in the first half of 2023 alone, so even if it was down, it's still profitable. Despite the widespread adoption of HD and even 4K TVs, a lot of those physical media sales still consist of good old standard-definition DVDs.

That's the big difference between DVDs and Blu-rays that most video disc-buying consumers are familiar with, but there are a bunch more where those came from. Read on to learn all of the key differences between Blu-Ray and DVDs.