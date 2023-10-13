Still Using DVDs And Blu-Rays? Best Buy's Latest Move Could Be A Huge Let Down

With the home entertainment scene firmly in the court of the streaming industry, physical media has become more for collectors and preservationists than casual viewers — as well as those who may not have the means to get a streaming subscription.

While plenty of movies and shows still release on physical formats like DVD and Blu-Ray, there's generally less of a desire for them in the viewing public since they can watch whatever they want through streaming. This is why Netflix ended its long-running mail-order DVD service back in April. In spite of all this, major retailers like Best Buy have continued to sell physical media, but for whatever reason, it seems that commitment is coming to an end.

In an announcement first picked up by home entertainment blog The Digital Bits, and corroborated by a Bloomberg report, Best Buy revealed that it will be gradually phasing out the sales of physical media from its both its 1,129 physical storefronts and its online storefront, including DVDs, Blu-Ray discs, and Ultra 4K HD discs, beginning in early 2024.

"Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy," a Best Buy spokesperson told Bloomberg in a statement.