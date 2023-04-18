Netflix Is Finally Ending Its Mail-Order DVD Service

Netflix has announced that it will shutter its DVD rental service after a 25-year run. Over the course of its DVD rental business, the company claims to have shipped over 5.2 billion DVDs covered in its iconic red envelopes. The streaming giant says it will ship its final cache of DVDs on September 29, 2023. Netflix was reportedly born after a chance carpool meeting between co-founders Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph. It was back in 1998 that the standalone website came up, allowing users to log in, pick up a rental DVD, and get it delivered to their doorsteps at a fixed price. You can still sneak a peel at one of the first screengrabs of the ancient Netflix site and marvel at its magazine-cum-newspaper ad design.

It was only a year later that the company started a subscription service starting at roughly $15 per month. In the summer of the same year, Hastings and Randolph got a call from Amazon informing them that Jeff Bezos wanted to meet. "We went into that office and it was a pigsty," Randolph told CNBC. The deal never materialized, primarily because Bezos offered them somewhere in the low eight figures" for the entire company. Years later, Amazon would launch its own streaming behemoth called Prime Video which is currently one of Netflix's biggest rivals.