How To Stop Your iPhone From Overheating

Chances are if you've used an iPhone for a year or more you've probably encountered problems with overheating. It's not a consistent issue, and it can affect most electronic devices, but iPhones getting too warm has been happening for quite some time.

Though it's important to keep in mind that just because your iPhone's gotten warm, that doesn't mean it's overheated. In fact, there are some situations where a warm iPhone is to be expected — and it's just a part of the process. Setting up your iPhone for the first time, or restoring from a backup, can raise its temperature due to all the activity and data transferring that's happening — but it's nothing to be concerned about. The same goes for when you're doing something that's very processor-intensive like playing a graphics-heavy game, using an augmented reality app, or watching a streaming video at a very high resolution.

As Apple suggests, even charging your iPhone can cause it to feel a bit warm — particularly wireless charging — but unless it's actually hot to the touch there's no need to worry. However, there are definitely some situations that will cause your iPhone to overheat, which you'll want to remedy as quickly as possible. If your iPhone gets too warm for too long it could cause permanent damage, including shortened battery life or even a complete shutdown if temperatures get extreme.