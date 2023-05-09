Samsung Galaxy A54 Review: A Midrange Device With Some Flagship Perks

Samsung has been unifying its overall phone design across its phone lineup and that trend continues with the Galaxy A54. Samsung's new midrange device looks so much like its Galaxy S23 devices that it can be difficult to tell them apart from a distance.

The Galaxy A54 features Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and has a plastic matte frame. It's nice to see actual glass on the back of a device at this price, but it is quite slippery. This device would routinely try to slide off the arm of the couch or out of my lap. The back features a flat design with three raised camera lenses.

Along the top of the device, you will find a microphone and its dual-purpose SIM card/microSD card slot. The microSD slot can handle cards up to 1TB. The left side doesn't have anything, while the right side is where you can find the volume and power buttons. The bottom has a speaker and a USB-C charging port.

At 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm and weighing 202g the Galaxy A54 feels fantastic in the hand. It's IP67 water resistant, so you don't have to worry about accidentally dropping it in water. In the United States, it is available in graphite and violet colorways. Outside of the States, the A54 can also be found in lime and white. Rounding out the hardware is an in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.3, and sub-6GHz 5G.