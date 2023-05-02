Latest Pixel 7a Leak Leaves Little To The Imagination

Google has a poor track record when it comes to keeping phones under wraps. In the past, it has suffered baneful leaks due to employees leaving unreleased products out in public, and has even resorted to revealing products months prior to the official sale.

By these standards, keeping leakers at bay is not something we expect Google to be good at. In keeping with this trend, details about Google's upcoming Pixel 7a have now surfaced online ahead of its launch next week. Much of the Pixel 7a has already been leaked, including design changes over the previous affordable Pixel, its specifications, and potential pricing.

Now, WinFuture's Roland Quandt brings us marketing material for the Pixel 7a, plugging gaps in the information previously available about the smartphone. In addition to confirming previously rumored specifications, the leak also reveals exciting additions, such as wireless charging, that make the Pixel 7a a substantial upgrade over its Pixel 6a predecessor.