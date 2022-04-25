Google's Pixel Watch Apparently Had An iPhone 4 Moment

Google's Pixel Watch is one of the most-anticipated smartwatches out there at the moment. Although Google makes Wear OS, it has yet to actually launch its own smartwatch hardware running the operating system. It's not to say Google isn't in the wearables hardware space, though — the company acquired Fitbit back in January 2021, and it remains a leading maker of wearable hardware. Rumors of a Pixel Watch to accompany Google's Pixel Phones have been circulating for some time now, and it looks like those rumors of its existence are starting to collide with the reality of a launch. The Pixel Watch has been spotted in the wild after a Google employee apparently had something of an iPhone 4 moment.

Back when the iPhone 4 was the hottest upcoming smartphone on the market in 2010, an Apple engineer inadvertently left his prototype iPhone 4 at a bar. Although disguised with an iPhone 3GS-like outer casing, some tinkering quickly revealed the entire new iPhone 4 design. For a company as secretive as Apple, especially when it comes to upcoming product announcements, it was a massive story at the time. The entire dramatic design change was revealed to the world months before it was due to be unveiled. The whole affair turned quite ugly as Apple naturally wanted its device back and called in the lawyers and the police after the finder sold the iPhone 4 to a journalist for $5,000, rather than return it to Apple.