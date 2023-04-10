Leaked Pixel 7a Images Show Off Design And A New Color

For several years, Google has followed a set tradition of announcing its flagship Pixel smartphones toward the end of every year (typically October), followed by the launch of a mid-range (read cheaper) "A series" device in July/August of the following year. It is increasingly becoming evident that Google has no plans to veer away from this launch schedule in 2023. Nearly six months after Google announced its latest flagship-class Pixel smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro — we have early information pertaining to the mid-range variant of these devices — the Pixel 7a.

Indian tech blog MySmartPrice — in collaboration with noted smartphone leaker OnLeaks — recently published detailed images of a device that they claim to be the next-gen Google Pixel 7a. The first thing most people may notice by looking at the images is the similarity of the Pixel 7a to the existing Pixel 6a. This, interestingly, didn't come as a surprise, given that previous reports have indicated fewer chances of Google making significant changes to the design aspects of the Pixel lineup — a formula that has certainly worked for them over the years. Also evident from the images is the likelihood of the Pixel 7a being offered in at least three color options — White, Gray, and Light Blue.

Like last year, there is a good chance of Google showcasing the Pixel 7a at its upcoming Google I/O conference in May 2023, followed by the official launch sometime in July or August.