Leaked Pixel 7a Images Show Off Design And A New Color
For several years, Google has followed a set tradition of announcing its flagship Pixel smartphones toward the end of every year (typically October), followed by the launch of a mid-range (read cheaper) "A series" device in July/August of the following year. It is increasingly becoming evident that Google has no plans to veer away from this launch schedule in 2023. Nearly six months after Google announced its latest flagship-class Pixel smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro — we have early information pertaining to the mid-range variant of these devices — the Pixel 7a.
Indian tech blog MySmartPrice — in collaboration with noted smartphone leaker OnLeaks — recently published detailed images of a device that they claim to be the next-gen Google Pixel 7a. The first thing most people may notice by looking at the images is the similarity of the Pixel 7a to the existing Pixel 6a. This, interestingly, didn't come as a surprise, given that previous reports have indicated fewer chances of Google making significant changes to the design aspects of the Pixel lineup — a formula that has certainly worked for them over the years. Also evident from the images is the likelihood of the Pixel 7a being offered in at least three color options — White, Gray, and Light Blue.
Like last year, there is a good chance of Google showcasing the Pixel 7a at its upcoming Google I/O conference in May 2023, followed by the official launch sometime in July or August.
Google Pixel 7a: What to expect
SlashGear readers might recall that the previous leaks about the Pixel 7a did not reveal anything about its possible hardware specs. That isn't the case this time around, with MySmartPrice indicating that the Pixel 7a will come powered by Google's new Tensor G2 SoC. In addition to this, the report also talks about the possibility of an increase in RAM (to 8GB) on the top-end variant of the phone. The Pixel 7a will likely retain the 6.1-inch, 90Hz OLED panel we saw on its predecessor. In addition to the RAM, Google is likely to offer the device a higher (256GB) storage option.
Turning to the all-important camera hardware, the primary rear-facing camera on the Pixel 7a could use Sony's 64MP IMX787 sensor. Google is also expected to equip the phone with a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the rear. The front-facing camera will mostly use a 10.8MP sensor. There is also talk of the Pixel 7a finally getting support for wireless charging — a feature that has eluded Google's budget Pixel phones for ages. However, the report indicates that wireless charging speeds could be restricted to just 5W.
Given OnLeaks' reasonably accurate track record of getting leaks like these right, there is a very good chance that you are, indeed, looking at the Google Pixel 7a. However, as always with leaks, we suggest taking these reports with a traditional pinch of salt.