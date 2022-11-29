Leaked Renders Of The Google Pixel 7a Reveal Refreshed Camera Bar Design

It's been less than two months since Google refreshed its smartphone lineup with the flagship Pixel 7 smartphones at the company's "Made by Google" event. Along with the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, this event witnessed the launch of the company's first Pixel-branded smartwatch: The Google Pixel Watch. The company also teased its upcoming tablet, the Google Pixel Tablet, at the same event.

With all of its 2022 launches already done, tech enthusiasts have been yearning to see what the Google may have in store for them in 2023. While we still do not have a launch date for the Pixel tablet, current expectations are that it could arrive in the first quarter of 2023. However, those waiting for Google to announce a new smartphone may have to wait much longer. Logically, the next smartphone launch from Google is the Pixel 7a, which isn't due before July 2023, still eight months away.

There has been a steady stream of speculative leaks surrounding the Pixel 7a for the past few months. While some leaks claimed that the device might feature wireless charging, others claimed the Pixel 7a could use a high refresh rate display. On Nov. 29, 2022, renowned tech leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) — in collaboration with Indian tech publication Smartprix — showcased renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 7a to the world. These images give us our first-ever glimpse into the design aspects of one of Google's most important products for 2023.