Pixel 7a Leaks Predict A Massive Upgrade For Google's Next Budget Phone

Google is said to be working on its next A-series budget phone — tentatively called the Pixel 7a — that will supposedly make its debut in the first half of 2023. Previous rumors have hinted that the phone is currently in development under the codename Lynx, but we now have more juicy information about the device that's trickling from Google's own software code.

Android developer and researcher Kuba Wojciechowski claims that the Pixel 7a will feature a pair of Sony camera sensors at the back. The main camera is said to use a Sony IMX 787 sensor, while the ultra-wide camera setup reportedly includes a Sony IMX 712 sensor. The former is a huge upgrade, as the Sony IMX 787 is a 64-megapixel sensor, which is quite a remarkable jump over the 12-megapixel IMX 363 sensor on the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 6a is a dependable budget phone that captures great photos, but rival models in the $450 price bracket — especially those from Chinese smartphone makers — have moved far ahead with 48-megapixel, 64-megapixel, and even 108-megapixel sensors. Assuming that the leaked information is true, the Pixel 7a would emerge as the Pixel phone with the highest resolution camera, which is quite a surprising perk for a budget phone. For comparison, the Pixel 7 and its Pro version come armed with a 50-megapixel main camera.