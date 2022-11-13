Pixel 7a Leaks Predict A Massive Upgrade For Google's Next Budget Phone
Google is said to be working on its next A-series budget phone — tentatively called the Pixel 7a — that will supposedly make its debut in the first half of 2023. Previous rumors have hinted that the phone is currently in development under the codename Lynx, but we now have more juicy information about the device that's trickling from Google's own software code.
Android developer and researcher Kuba Wojciechowski claims that the Pixel 7a will feature a pair of Sony camera sensors at the back. The main camera is said to use a Sony IMX 787 sensor, while the ultra-wide camera setup reportedly includes a Sony IMX 712 sensor. The former is a huge upgrade, as the Sony IMX 787 is a 64-megapixel sensor, which is quite a remarkable jump over the 12-megapixel IMX 363 sensor on the Pixel 6a.
The Pixel 6a is a dependable budget phone that captures great photos, but rival models in the $450 price bracket — especially those from Chinese smartphone makers — have moved far ahead with 48-megapixel, 64-megapixel, and even 108-megapixel sensors. Assuming that the leaked information is true, the Pixel 7a would emerge as the Pixel phone with the highest resolution camera, which is quite a surprising perk for a budget phone. For comparison, the Pixel 7 and its Pro version come armed with a 50-megapixel main camera.
Faster display and wireless charging, too
The Pixel 6a also got some flak for its modest 60 Hz screen. Again, the likes of Samsung, Motorola, and Chinese brands have been offering 90 Hz and 120 Hz screens in the same price bracket, or even lower, compared to the Pixel 6a for a while now. Wojciechowski claims that the Pixel 7a will finally make the jump to a high-refresh-rate 90 Hz screen with Full HD resolution. Given the fact that the Pixel 6a offers an OLED panel, the Pixel 7a will likely follow suit, too.
The last, but no less exciting, piece of information shared by the code sleuth is that the Pixel 7a will finally get wireless charging support. So far, Google has kept the Pixel A-series devoid of this convenience, likely as a cost-cutting measure, but that might change with the Pixel 7a.
The upcoming Google mid-ranger will reportedly draw power from the second-generation Tensor SoC, which also ticks inside the flagship Pixel 7 series phones. The latest Pixel 7a leak predicts a massive upgrade for Google's next budget phone. There is no word about what the budget model is going to look like or how much it is going to cost. But if Google retains the $450 asking price of its predecessor, the Pixel 7a is shaping up to be a fantastic Android mid-ranger that will sell like hotcakes.