7 Reasons You Need To Get Rid Of Your Old Smartphone (And Do It Properly)

Smartphones are integral to modern society. These devices can help users organize and schedule events, connect to an ever-growing list of gadgets, and — occasionally — even act as phones. But nothing lasts forever.

No matter how well you maintain your smartphone, you will eventually have to replace it. Maybe the problem is internal and not easily fixed, or perhaps the phone is incompatible with some new software you need for your job. Perhaps you accidentally dropped your smartphone into a puddle, and now it is damaged beyond repair. Regardless of the cause, you still need to get rid of your old smartphone sooner or later, but before you do, you should also consider how to get rid of it. After all, if your phone is in danger of catching fire, the last thing you want is to toss it in a landfill full of flammable material.

Here are some of the top reasons why you should or would want to get rid of your old smartphone, as well as how to do so properly.