A Surprising Number Of People We Polled Don't Recycle Old Electronics - Here's Why They Should

Electronic waste, more commonly called e-waste, is a growing problem worldwide. The statistics showing the amount of junk produced every year is mind-boggling. The BBC reports these unwanted electronics generated 57 million tons of waste in 2021 alone and continue to grow by 2 million tons per year. The good thing is that most people in the U.S. — 80%, to be exact — choose to recycle their old electronics such as laptops, e-readers, cameras, smartphones, and TVs by taking them to recycling centers, donating them, or giving them away to friends and family.

On the flip side, however, it came as a surprise that the remaining 20% of people we polled did not use environmentally-friendly practices to dispose of their electronics. When it comes to protecting your health and the environment, recycling offers many benefits: it reduces carbon emissions, prevents dangerous toxins from polluting the Earth, and is a key part of forming a circular economy. If you don't do it already, here are some reasons why recycling your old devices is a great idea.