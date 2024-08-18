Why Microsoft Made The 'Difficult Decision' To Discontinue Windows Phone

If you own a cell phone, chances are it's running iOS or Android. These two operating systems utterly dominate the market and are present on over 99% of phones currently in use worldwide. Beyond that, a handful of companies dominate the handset market in the United States with Apple and Samsung producing most of the devices, Motorola/Lenovo lagging behind the big two, and major companies like Google having to fight for the remaining scraps.

Advertisement

App support is one of the major factors that has put Apple and Google out in front. Both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store have a wide array of apps available in them and deep support from the developers who create those apps. This never quite happened with Windows Phone for a number of reasons. Firstly, Windows Phone was a little late to the party, with iOS and Android already being well established when Microsoft's effort launched back in 2010. By the time Windows Phone arrived, iOS and Android already had well developed app stores and solid core customer bases. This likely limited Windows Phone's appeal quite drastically, and led to issues other OS developers both in and outside of the smartphone market still face to this day.

Advertisement

The situation was compounded by the fact that many developers are hesitant to use their limited resources to develop apps for a phone with a miniscule market share. This creates a kind of Catch 22 situation, one Microsoft certainly found itself in and that's one of the main reasons Windows Phone failed.