Disney+ Prices Are Rising, And Password Sharing Is Getting Banned: Here's When It Starts

Subscribers to Disney+ and other streaming services under the Mouse House, including Hulu and ESPN, are in for a set of new changes — including a set of significant subscription price hikes and password-sharing restrictions. Price increases under Disney's streaming services will officially take place on October 17.

Ad-supported Disney+ users can expect their plan to go up from $7.99 to $9.99 a month, while ad-free subscribers will go from paying $13.99 to $15.99 monthly. For those within the latter tier on an annual plan, prices will go from $139.99 to $159.99. If you're paying $7.99 monthly for an ad-supported Hulu plan, it will be going up to $9.99, while annual plans will increase from $79.99 to $99.99. Meanwhile, Hulu ad-free monthly plans go up from $17.99 to $18.99.

ESPN+'s monthly increase is at the same rate, going up to $11.99 from its original $10.99 cost. The same can't be said about its annual plan, which will see a more drastic spike from $109.99 to $119.99. Finally, Duo Basic plans with ads will jump from $9.99 to $10.99 a month, while the ad-free tier bundle option seems to be staying the same at $19.99 a month.

Following in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney+ will also be enacting plans announced last year to prevent users from sharing passwords outside their home. While a handful of countries have seen these changes take place over the summer, U.S. users have yet to be given an official date of implementation. However, Disney CEO Bob Iger recently stated in an earnings call that this change will be taking place "in earnest" this September, which will likely involve extra fees being added on any non-household members attached to your account.