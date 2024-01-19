How To Cancel Your Disney+ Subscription: A Step-By-Step Guide

If you signed up for Disney+ access directly through the Disney+ website, you can cancel your existing subscription in the same way. Here are the steps for going through the process on a computer:

Open a web browser tab and go to disneyplus.com. Hit the Log In button. Enter the email address you used to sign up for Disney+ and click Continue. Provide your Disney+ password and Log In. Select your primary profile. Hover over your profile icon in the top-right corner of the page and select Account. Pick the Disney+ subscription you want to cancel under the Subscription section. Hit Cancel Subscription.

The steps should be similar on the Disney+ mobile app, but you need to tap on the main profile icon in the bottom navigation bar to get to the Account page. If you follow the instructions above on your mobile browser, you may be able to hit the Manage Account link right after logging in, which should take you to the Account page to finalize the process.

Since Disney+ doesn't issue refunds or credit for existing subscriptions, you will continue to be able to watch content until your current billing cycle elapses. At that point, you will no longer be charged for your canceled subscription and you also won't be able to access the Disney+ catalog unless you re-subscribe.

If you subscribed to Disney+ through Roku or Xfinity, you should be able to manage your subscription through Disney+ directly — a link to your respective provider's platform should be in the Subscriptions section of Disney+'s Account page.