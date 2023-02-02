Here's How To Find UHD Or IMAX Enhanced Shows And Movies On Disney+

According to the platform's support pages, Disney+ titles that are available in 4K UHD are displayed with a 3840x2160 pixel resolution, making it leagues crisper than your standard HD and full HD option. A step above that are videos that have versions in IMAX Enhanced, which appear in an expanded aspect ratio of 1.90:1. In layman's terms, this means you can view theater-quality films from the comfort of your own home and supported device.

Apart from being able to view UHD Disney+ videos on your smart TVs that support 4K content, you can also use a computer (provided that it has the correct system requirements), various types of mobile devices, and streaming media players that support UHD resolutions (via Disney+).

Of course, it also goes without saying that you will need a pretty stable and fast internet connection so you can view excellent quality shows and movies without hiccups. Whatever device you use to watch, Disney+ automatically detects the highest possible resolution it can handle and will show your selected video to you in that format. In addition, you can select any show or film from the Disney+ library and the title card will tell you what video formats are available for viewing.