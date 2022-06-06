How To Fix Disney Plus Not Streaming In 4K

There are also a number of other issues that may be preventing you from streaming in 4K on Disney+. For one, check your internet connection speeds. Disney suggests that you have at least 25 Mbps bandwidth in order to stream the content on its platform in 4K. You can check your connection speeds with sites such as Ookla. Another very simple thing you can do to try and fix the 4K streaming issue is double-checking that your Disney+ app is up to date. This may seem minor but using older versions of applications can cause issues even if they were not present before the newer version of the app was released.

On its help website, Disney also explains that older hardware or using the wrong cable could cause issues when trying to stream content, particularly 4K/HDR movies and shows. If you're using an older gaming console or smart TV, it may not be able to handle UHD content. This is the case with the original Xbox One, according to Microsoft. Even if your display supports 4K resolution, you may be using the wrong cables to enjoy the option. Disney says that subscribers should be using HDMI cable and other components that "support high-bandwidth digital content."

Specifically, your display should be able to support HDCP 2.2 if you want to stream content in 4K UHD and HDR. Not only that, but Disney points out that your hardware may require its own software update, such as the latest firmware version for a smart TV, in order to display the content at a higher resolution. Finally, the company also warns that if you're using older devices or components (such as an old HDMI cable), it's possible this could cause a drop in video quality or potentially even prevent the video from streaming.