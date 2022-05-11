How To Fix Netflix Displaying Black Screen With Sound

Boasting 222 million paying subscribers, Netflix is among the most popular content streaming services in the world. No longer focused on DVD rental, Netflix now predominantly streams content on demand to smartphones and computers. With an easy-to-use interface and a strong back catalog, Netflix can be accessed both through an app and a browser interface. However, there are times when subscribers face technical problems.

Most recently, many Netflix users are finding themselves faced with a black screen while sound still streams. The Netflix interface in the app or browser works, and they're able to browse through the catalog as usual. But when they attempt to stream the desired TV show or movie the Netflix player shows up with no video, even though the soundtrack plays as normal. It's a frustrating glitch to have interrupt your Netflix & Chill time, but the good news is that, if the streaming service has been demonstrating such tantrums, there are a few easy solutions that can help fix it.