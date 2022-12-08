Disney+ Basic Ad-Supported Tier Arrives At A Familiar Price Point

Starting today, the new Disney+ Basic plan will start at $7.99 per month. According to Disney, that plan includes the entirety of the Disney+ library (including 4K streaming) and will support up to four screens simultaneously. The Disney+ Premium plan will not have ads and will support Groupwatch, Dolby Atmos, and unlimited downloads for 10 devices — though it is now priced at $10.99 per month, making it more expensive for users who want to avoid ads.

Disney's new plan is only a dollar more than Netflix's basic tier and, in contrast, does not limit its library in streaming fidelity or content. For comparison, Hulu also offers an ad-supported option for $7.99 per month with the ad-free tier going for $14.99 per month, pricing out both premium tiers from Disney and Netflix. However, Hulu offers a package deal with Disney for $19.99 per month for ad-free versions of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. It's worth noting that Disney owns both Hulu and ESPN.

According to Disney, the new plan is only available in the United States for now and 100-plus advertisers have signed on to have ads on the service.