Disney+ Ad-Supported Tier Officially Announced

Disney has now confirmed the rumors we reported on just yesterday — the company is officially planning to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan. The new Disney+ plan will allow subscribers to watch all of the same content that is available to higher tiers but at a lower cost. However, these users will have to sit through an undisclosed number of ads in order to make up for the lower monthly payment.

Running an ad-supported plan has its benefits both for Disney and for the people who may choose to subscribe to it. For Disney, this opens the door to potentially highly lucrative advertising contracts which, according to the company, are in very high demand. As the ads are supposed to be "contextually relevant to viewers", there is a good chance of scoring successful sales.

"Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there's a growing demand for more streaming inventory. Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands," said Rita Ferro, president of Disney's Advertising Media and Entertainment Distribution department. This implies that the company may have a line of willing brands waiting to buy their way into Disney+.