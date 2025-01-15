How To Block YouTube On Your Child's iPad (App And Safari)

If your child is using an iPad, one of the first things you should do is set up parental controls. This way, you will be able to manage how and when they use their iPad while also restricting App Store and in-app purchases. Ultimately, this means you can restrict access to the YouTube app. Here's what you need to do:

Go to Settings > Screen Time. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions under the Restrictions header. Toggle on the switch next to Content & Privacy Restrictions. Tap App Store, Media, Web & Games, and then select Apps under the Allowed Media Services Content header. Since YouTube's age rating is 12+, set the limit on this page to Don't Allow, 4+, or 9+.

If YouTube is already installed on your child's iPad, it will automatically disappear from the Home Screen and won't show up in the App Library or Spotlight Search. If your child tries to open the app via the App Store, they'll see a Restrictions Enabled pop-up. If YouTube isn't installed, the App Store will block your child from downloading it.

To unblock the YouTube app, follow the same steps as above and set the limit to either 12+ or 17+. To prevent your child from being able to do this themselves, you can set a passcode to secure Screen Time. To do so, go back to the Screen Time page and tap Lock Screen Time Settings. Enter a 4-digit Screen Time passcode, re-enter it, and sign in with your Apple Account.