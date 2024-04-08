Why More People Listen To Vinyl Records Than CDs

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), vinyl records outsold CDs in the United States in 2023, the second consecutive year for that to happen. This is particularly notable because the 2022 figures marked the first time that this had happened since 1987 — a whopping 35 years. According to the 2023 figures, this covers not just revenue (new records retail for a lot more than new CDs), but also units sold, with 43 million vinyl sales compared to 37 million CDs. That comes as CD sales increased year over year, with an 11% jump from 2022.

If you don't exactly keep up with home audio and only know about the broadest possible strokes of vinyl vs. CD, then you may be asking why this is the case. One of the original selling points of CDs was that they eliminated vinyl-specific problems such as surface noise, ease of damage with resulting audible artifacts, and storage issues. All while having a higher level of fidelity than cassette tapes, the other dominant analog format of the time.

Well...it's complicated.

Those negatives were often exaggerated, thanks in part to low-quality turntables that damaged records. And there are also a lot of people who prefer the sound of a well-made record to that of a comparable CD. That's just scratching the surface, though, and there are a lot of mitigating factors, so let's break it down.