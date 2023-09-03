The 10 Best Record Players For Any Budget: Our Picks And Recommendations

We are currently experiencing a vinyl renaissance, and this is a welcome phenomenon for audiophiles everywhere. For a time, it felt like music as a physical product was soon to be obsolete, replaced by streaming services and digital media. However, the public voted with their wallets, and vinyl sales started to creep up. Now, record companies consider pressing records as a matter of course to accompany digital releases.

The modern record player is often a thing of beauty. The plasticky trims, protruding buttons, and bulky, monolithic housings of yesteryear have been replaced by svelte, minimalistic plinths that belie their superior technology. As a result, they often earn a place as the focal point of a home audio setup and can incorporate new technologies, such as USB inputs for ripping audio or Bluetooth connectivity, to align their analog systems with the demands of the digital age.

While most CD players may have been consigned to history, it is becoming more common to see a record player occupying living spaces, and the industry is booming. As a result, a wide selection of record players is available to suit all budgets and applications, but which are the best within their specific segments?